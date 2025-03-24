Police investigate early morning traffic fatality

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Traffic cops are investigating a fatal traffic accident that occurred on Monday March 24, 2025, shortly before 2:00 a.m., that claimed the life of a 39-year-old male.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was travelling south on Soldier Road in the area of Woodlawn Gardens on a red and white Honda 650 motorcycle when he lost control and collided

with a lamp pole.

As a result, Emergency Medical Services visited the scene and examined the victim but found no vital signs of life, police said.