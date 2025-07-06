Police investigate early morning armed robbery on Charles Saunders Highway

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-Police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred early Saturday morning, July 5, 2025, on Charles Saunders Highway.

According to initial reports, shortly before 4:00 a.m., the occupants of a parked vehicle were approached by an unknown male, reportedly armed with a firearm. The suspect allegedly robbed them of an undisclosed amount of cash at gunpoint before fleeing the scene on a motorcycle, heading west along the highway.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.