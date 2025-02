NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Bimini are investigating the drowning of an 85-year-old Caucasian male that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th, 2025.

Initial reports indicate that around 10:40 a.m., the man was snorkeling near Ocean Cay when he became unresponsive. He was brought to shore, and CPR was performed, but efforts were unsuccessful. A doctor later arrived on the scene and pronounced him dead.

The investigation is ongoing.