Police investigate drowning of 40-year-old man at Potter’s Cay

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the drowning of a 40-year-old male which

occurred during the early hours of Tuesday, January 30, 2024.

Initial reports indicate that around 1:00 am., police were notified that a male fell into the water on the western side of Potters Cay Dock.

The male was retrieved from the waters by bystanders who performed Cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on him until EMS personnel arrived; however, despite these efforts, no vital signs of life were detected, police said.

Investigations are ongoing into this matter.