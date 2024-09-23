Police investigate drowning incident in Andros

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in Andros are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged drowning incident involving an adult male.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2024, police were alerted to a body of a male, found unresponsive on the shoreline of a beach in the settlement of Lowe Sound (North Andros).

Medical personnel who visited the scene examined the body and were unable to detect any vital signs of life, police said.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

Investigations continue.