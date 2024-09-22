Police investigate drowning incident in Abaco

Preliminary reports indicate that around 2 pm on Saturday, September 21, 2024, police arrived at the dock to find an unresponsive woman receiving CPR from a relative. Despite these efforts, she did not respond and was transported to a medical facility, where she was pronounced dead.

At this time, police do not suspect foul play, as there were no visible signs of trauma. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation is ongoing.