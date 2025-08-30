Police investigate drowning in Bimini

BIMINI, BAHAMAS — Police on the island of Bimini are investigating an alleged drowning incident that occurred on Friday, 29th August 2025, in Alice Town.

Shortly after 2:00 p.m., officers responded to a beach where they observed an unresponsive male lying on the shore. He was identified as a 59-year-old American resident. The male was transported to a clinic, where he was examined by a doctor who pronounced him deceased.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim had entered the water for a swim and was later found unresponsive, floating faced down, before being removed from the water.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The investigation into this matter continues.