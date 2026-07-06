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Police investigate drowning death of 63-year-old American visitor at Abaco business establishment

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NASSAU, BAHAMAS: Police in Abaco are investigating the apparent drowning of a 63-year-old American man after he was found unresponsive in a swimming pool at a business establishment on Sunday evening.

According to preliminary reports, shortly after 7:00 p.m., police were notified that an unresponsive male had been found in a swimming pool and that assistance was required. Officers, accompanied by Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel, responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, officers observed two women performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on an adult Caucasian male who was lying on his back on the pool deck, clothed in black swim trunks.

EMS personnel assessed the victim and determined that he showed no signs of life. He was later examined by the local doctor and pronounced deceased shortly after 9:00 p.m.

The preliminary investigation revealed that the deceased was reportedly swimming in the pool when he became motionless. His fiancée attempted to get his attention by calling out to him but received no response. She then entered the pool and, with the assistance of others, removed him from the water.

An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.

The investigation remains ongoing.

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