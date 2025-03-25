Police investigate double stabbing in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on Grand Bahama launched an investigation on Monday March 24, 2025, into

a stabbing incident that involved two males, ages 44 and 26 years old, who both required medical attention.

Police were alerted of this incident shortly after 7:00 p.m., when a male presented himself to the Central Police Station with visible injuries, claiming to have been stabbed by a male known to him at his residence on Gordon Avenue.

As a result, officers followed him to the hospital where they discovered another male who sustained injuries.

According to the preliminary report, one of the men returned to the mentioned address to collect the rest of his belongings after being asked to leave the property on March 23, 2025. As a result, he reportedly got into a verbal and physical altercation with the property owner, where both men sustained multiple stab wounds about the body from a sharp object requiring medical attention.

Their condition was last listed as stable but serious, police confirmed.