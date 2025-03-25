Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate double stabbing in Grand Bahama

0
SHARES
23
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police on Grand Bahama launched an investigation on Monday March 24, 2025, into

a stabbing incident that involved two males, ages 44 and 26 years old, who both required medical attention.

Police were alerted of this incident shortly after 7:00 p.m., when a male presented himself to the Central Police Station with visible injuries, claiming to have been stabbed by a male known to him at his residence on Gordon Avenue.

As a result, officers followed him to the hospital where they discovered another male who sustained injuries.

According to the preliminary report, one of the men returned to the mentioned address to collect the rest of his belongings after being asked to leave the property on March 23, 2025. As a result, he reportedly got into a verbal and physical altercation with the property owner, where both men sustained multiple stab wounds about the body from a sharp object requiring medical attention.

Their condition was last listed as stable but serious, police confirmed.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture