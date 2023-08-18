Police investigate discovery of man’s body found burnt beyond recognition

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- The body of a man was found burnt beyond recognition in bushes in the area of Baillou Hill and Tucker Road early Friday morning.

Preliminary reports indicate that a fire erupted sometime around 3:20 am in bushes in the area of Baillou Hill Road and Tucker Road. As a result, officers attached to the Fire Services Department responded and extinguished the fire. There they discovered the body of an adult male burnt beyond recognition. Upon subsequent searches of the area police found a discarded bloody t-shirt stained alongside expended ammunition.

Police are appealing to members of the public, who may have any information as it pertains to this matter, to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department @ 502-9991 and CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).