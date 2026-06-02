Police investigate discovery of body in abandoned building off University Drive

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into the discovery of the body of an adult male found in an abandoned building along a track road off University Drive on Monday, June 1, 2026. According to preliminary reports, shortly after 6 p.m., a concerned citizen contacted police after observing what appeared to be a lifeless male lying inside the structure while using a shortcut off University Drive. Officers responded and found an unresponsive adult male dressed in an orange shirt and grey pants. Emergency Medical Services personnel later confirmed he showed no signs of life. Police said a preliminary examination revealed no visible signs of trauma. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death.