Police investigate deaths in New Providence and Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the recent deaths of two men, one in New Providence and the other in Grand Bahama.

According to police reports, a man was discovered unresponsive in the waters at the eastern end of Potter’s Cay Dock just before noon on Sunday. The Police Harbour Patrol Unit, in collaboration with the Royal Bahamas Defence Force Marine Support Unit, responded to the discovery. The individual was retrieved from the water, brought ashore, and subsequently pronounced dead by emergency medical personnel and a medical doctor.

Meanwhile, in Grand Bahama, authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding the death of a 23-year-old man from Hope Town, Abaco, which occurred around 2 am on Sunday.

Preliminary reports suggest that the man was at a nightclub when he reportedly ingested an unknown tablet and became unresponsive shortly thereafter. Subsequently, he was transported to Rand Hospital via private vehicle, where a medical doctor pronounced him dead. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. The case remains under active investigation.