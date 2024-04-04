Police investigate death of a female tourist on Exuma

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — An investigation is underway by the Police on the island of Exuma into the death of a 64-year-old American woman from Florida, USA.

According to initial reports from the Police: “Shortly after 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, 4 April 2024, a married couple was onboard a pleasure vessel moored near Black Point, Exuma, when the female became ill and started regurgitating, which led to her becoming unresponsive.

“The female was assisted to the local clinic, where attempts to resuscitate her were unsuccessful. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the exact cause of death. Investigations are ongoing into this incident.”