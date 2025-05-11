Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate country’s 32nd homicide after man gunned down near Comfort and Hay Streets

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into a fatal shooting that occurred on Saturday, May 10, 2025, claiming the life of an adult male.

At approximately 11:30 p.m., officers responded to reports of gunfire in the area of Comfort Street, located off Hay Street. On arrival, they found an unresponsive man lying on the ground with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency Medical Services attended the scene but confirmed that the victim showed no signs of life.

According to initial reports, the victim was in a nearby park when an unknown individual on a motorcycle allegedly approached and opened fire. The victim attempted to escape but collapsed on Comfort Street due to his injuries.

A 22-year-old man has been taken into custody in connection with the incident. Investigations are ongoing.

