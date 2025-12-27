Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate causing harm incident

0
SHARES
125
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  Police are investigating an incident of causing harm that occurred on Friday, December 26, 2025, which resulted in an adult female being hospitalized.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in a parking lot off Coral Harbour Road. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female suffering from injuries. She was reportedly drifting in and out of consciousness and was transported to hospital, where she remains listed in critical condition.

Further information suggests that the victim was outside a business establishment when she was approached by a male known to her. The suspect allegedly assaulted her with an unknown object, causing injuries to her right hand and head, before fleeing the scene with her personal belongings.

The investigation continues.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture