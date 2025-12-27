Police investigate causing harm incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an incident of causing harm that occurred on Friday, December 26, 2025, which resulted in an adult female being hospitalized.

Initial reports indicate that shortly before 7:00 p.m., officers responded to a report of an injured person in a parking lot off Coral Harbour Road. Upon arrival, officers found an adult female suffering from injuries. She was reportedly drifting in and out of consciousness and was transported to hospital, where she remains listed in critical condition.

Further information suggests that the victim was outside a business establishment when she was approached by a male known to her. The suspect allegedly assaulted her with an unknown object, causing injuries to her right hand and head, before fleeing the scene with her personal belongings.

The investigation continues.