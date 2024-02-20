Police investigate Bain Town shooting incident

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating a shooting incident that occurred on Monday, February 19, 2024, in the Bain Town area, which left an adult male injured.

Police were alerted around 9:20 pm by its Shot Spotter technology to gunshots emanating in the vicinity of Dunmore Street and West Street.

Responding officers, along with EMS personnel, arrived at the location, where they assessed the victim and determined his injuries were non-life threatening.

He was later transported to the hospital by an ambulance for further medical attention, police said.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was walking in the vicinity of West and Dunmore Streets when a black Japanese model vehicle stopped nearby.

It is reported that an unknown male exited the vehicle, produced a firearm, and opened fire in his direction before quickly returning to the vehicle and fleeing north along Dunmore Street, making good on his escape., according to authorities.

The Criminal Investigation Department will continue investigations into this matter.