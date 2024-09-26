Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate attempted suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police in Abaco are investigating an attempted suicide involving a 21-year-old female that occurred on Wednesday, September 25, 2024, around 6:00 a.m., on Guana Cay.
According to preliminary reports, the victim, while at her residence, inflicted injuries to her wrist using a sharp object. The victim was transported to the medical facility in Marsh Harbour, where she received medical attention; subsequently, she was airlifted to New Providence and admitted to the hospital for further medical care.
Investigation continues.

