Police investigate attempted suicide on Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- A 28-year-old male is being closely monitored after attempting to commit suicide while at a residence on Grand Bahama.

According to initial reports, shortly before 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, 25th June, 2025, police were notified of a male walking on Columbus Drive, who allegedly used a sharp object on his neck in an attempt to take his own life. As a result, officers responded and located the male, where visible injuries were observed around his neck. As a result, Emergency Medical Services were summoned to the scene and transported the victim to the hospital for medical examination and further evaluation. He was last listed in serious but stable condition. Investigation continues.