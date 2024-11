NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 52-year-old man has been hospitalized on Saturday November 9, 2024, after an alleged suicide

attempt at a home in Nassau Village.

Preliminary reports indicate that before 2:00 a.m., the victim allegedly ingested a chemical liquid and alcohol while at a residence on Forbes Street.

He was taken by ambulance to the hospital for further medical care and evaluation.

Investigation into this incident continues.