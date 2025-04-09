Police investigate attempted suicide in Grand Bahama

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt committed by a 23-year-old female that took place at a residence on Bruce Avenue on Tuesday April 8, 2025.

According to the initial report, police were alerted shortly after 6:45 p.m. by Emergency Medical Personnel of the incident. Responding officers visited the Rand Memorial Hospital and located the victim receiving treatment. It is further reported that the victim ingested an alleged poisonous substance along with alcoholic beverages.

Her condition is not known at this time as the investigation continues, police said.