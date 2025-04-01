Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate attempted suicide

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS —- Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt of a 28-year-old male that took place at a
residence on Knott’s Boulevard on Monday, 31st March, 2025.

According to the initial report, police were alerted shortly after 10:00 p.m., of the incident.

Responding officers visited the scene and discovered the male suffering from alleged self-inflicted injuries about the body and a sharp object nearby.

As a result, Emergency Medical Services visited the scene, examined the victim and transported him to the hospital for medical attention and further evaluation. His condition is unknown at this time.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

