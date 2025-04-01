Police investigate attempted suicide

GRAND BAHAMA, BAHAMAS —- Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt of a 28-year-old male that took place at a

residence on Knott’s Boulevard on Monday, 31st March, 2025.

According to the initial report, police were alerted shortly after 10:00 p.m., of the incident.

Responding officers visited the scene and discovered the male suffering from alleged self-inflicted injuries about the body and a sharp object nearby.

As a result, Emergency Medical Services visited the scene, examined the victim and transported him to the hospital for medical attention and further evaluation. His condition is unknown at this time.