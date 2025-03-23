Police investigate attempted suicide

Police were alerted of the incident by a family member shortly after 7:00 a.m. According to preliminary reports, the victim self-inflicted injuries to his abdomen with a sharp object with the intent to take his life. As a result, he was transported to the Marsh Harbour Health Center, where he received initial medical attention from the local doctor.

Later, he was airlifted to New Providence, where he is currently receiving further medical treatment in the hospital. His condition was last listed as stable.