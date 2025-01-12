Police investigate attempted suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an alleged suicide attempt that occurred at a residence on Saturday, 11th January 2025, around 9:00 p.m.

According to initial reports, a 31-year-old male was found semi-conscious at a residence on Sandilands Village Road, off Fox Hill Road, after allegedly ingesting an unknown quantity of over-the-counter pills.

The victim was transported to the hospital by ambulance for further medical treatment and evaluation. Investigation continues.