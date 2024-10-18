Police investigate attempted suicide

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – A 17-year-old female inmate from the Bahamas Department of Correctional Services is hospitalized in stable condition after she was found hanging in her cell from a makeshift rope made by prison attire around her neck.

She was discovered around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday 17th October, 2024, and immediately cut loose by B.D.O.C.S. officers, and subsequently transported by emergency medical services personnel to the hospital for further medical attention and evaluation.

Investigations are ongoing.