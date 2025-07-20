Police investigate armed robbery— three suspects arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Police are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred on Guinep Tree Street during the early morning of Sunday, 20th July, 2025.

Preliminary information suggests that shortly before 1:00 a.m., the victim was outside a home when an unknown male armed with a firearm approached. The suspect stole the victim’s grey Nissan Note and fled the area in the vehicle, followed by a light-coloured Japanese model vehicle.

Later, officers on routine mobile patrol from the Tourism Patrol Unit observed a grey Nissan Note in the area of South Street and West Street that matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

A police chase ensued, ending on Prison Lane, where the vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The occupants exited and attempted to flee on foot. However, officers apprehended three suspects: an 18-year-old male and two juvenile males.

The investigation continues.