Police investigate armed robbery— three suspects arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS —- Police are investigating an armed robbery incident that occurred on Guinep Tree Street during the early morning of Sunday, 20th July, 2025.

Preliminary information suggests that shortly before 1:00 a.m., the victim was outside a home when an unknown male armed with a firearm approached. The suspect stole the victim’s grey Nissan Note and fled the area in the vehicle, followed by a light-coloured Japanese model vehicle.

Later, officers on routine mobile patrol from the Tourism Patrol Unit observed a grey Nissan Note in the area of South Street and West Street that matched the description of the stolen vehicle.

A police chase ensued, ending on Prison Lane, where the vehicle crashed into a utility pole. The occupants exited and attempted to flee on foot. However, officers apprehended three suspects: an 18-year-old male and two juvenile males.

The investigation continues.

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

