Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate armed robbery on Market Street

0
SHARES
7
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at a business establishment on Market Street, near Wulff Road.

Initial reports indicate that a male suspect, armed with a sharp object, confronted an employee and stole cash belonging to the business, as well as personal items from the employee.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

Polls

Should Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis be nominated by the FNM as a candidate in the next election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

Polls

Should Killarney MP Dr Hubert Minnis be nominated by the FNM as a candidate in the next election?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...
  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture