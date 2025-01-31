Police investigate armed robbery on Market Street

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place on Thursday, January 30, 2025, at a business establishment on Market Street, near Wulff Road.

Initial reports indicate that a male suspect, armed with a sharp object, confronted an employee and stole cash belonging to the business, as well as personal items from the employee.

Authorities are urging anyone with information about this incident to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).