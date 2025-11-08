Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate armed robbery on East Street

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 7, 2025, at a business on East Street off Palmetto Avenue.

According to initial reports, a masked man wearing a red construction vest and hat entered the establishment, produced a firearm, and demanded cash and electronic devices from an employee. The woman complied, and the suspect fled the scene with the stolen items.

Police say the investigation continues. Anyone with information that may assist is asked to contact 911, 919, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991, or provide anonymous tips through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

