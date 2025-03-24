Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate armed robbery of a food store in Nassau St

0
SHARES
45
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Monday March 24, 2025, shortly after

6:00 a.m. at a business establishment on Nassau Street.

According to the preliminary report, the manager of the establishment was about to open the business when she was accosted by two men armed with firearms who forced themselves inside.

The culprits, who wore dark clothing and ski masks, robbed the establishment of its deposit bags containing a large sum of cash, police said.

Investigators revealed that the suspects made good their escape in an unknown direction.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident or any other incidents to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502- 9991/2/3, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture