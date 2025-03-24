Police investigate armed robbery of a food store in Nassau St

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Monday March 24, 2025, shortly after

6:00 a.m. at a business establishment on Nassau Street.

According to the preliminary report, the manager of the establishment was about to open the business when she was accosted by two men armed with firearms who forced themselves inside.

The culprits, who wore dark clothing and ski masks, robbed the establishment of its deposit bags containing a large sum of cash, police said.

Investigators revealed that the suspects made good their escape in an unknown direction.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have any information as it pertains to this incident or any other incidents to contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502- 9991/2/3, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.