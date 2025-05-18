Police investigate armed robbery incidents

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating two separate alleged armed robbery incidents that occurred on Saturday, 17th May 2025.

In the first incident, preliminary reports suggest that shortly before 1:30 p.m., a male suspect allegedly entered a vehicle occupied by another male outside an establishment on Bernard Road. The suspect produced a handgun and attempted to rob the victim but was unsuccessful. He then fled the scene, running east along Bernard Road.

In the second incident, preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 3:00 p.m., a female victim arrived at a pre-arranged location on Kennedy Subdivision Road to complete a sales transaction with a male she only knew by name. It is reported that the male suspect brandished a firearm and robbed her of the merchandise before fleeing the scene on foot.

Investigations into the matter are ongoing.