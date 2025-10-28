Police investigate armed robbery in Bozine Town

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred Monday night in the Bozine Town area.

According to reports, shortly after 9 p.m. on October 27, a man went to a pre-arranged location to complete a sales transaction when he was confronted by two males, believed to be teenagers. One of the suspects was reportedly armed with a firearm.

The men robbed the victim of several boxes of firecrackers valued at about $600 before fleeing the scene on foot.

Police say the investigation is ongoing and are appealing to anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be shared with Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).