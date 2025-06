NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred at a business on Farrington Road on Monday, June 9, 2025.

According to initial reports, three masked men wearing hoodies and armed with firearms entered the establishment around 2:00 p.m. The suspects robbed the victim of personal belongings and a small amount of cash before fleeing the scene in a brown Nissan Cube, heading north on Farrington Road.

No injuries were reported. Investigations are ongoing.