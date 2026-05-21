Police investigate armed robbery at Blue Hill Road South business after gunman allegedly stole cash

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an armed robbery at a business establishment on Blue Hill Road South after a gunman allegedly stole an undetermined amount of cash Wednesday afternoon.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 2 p.m., a female employee was tallying funds from her cashier’s drawer when she was approached by a dark-skinned male armed with a firearm. The suspect reportedly handed the employee a blue plastic bag and demanded cash before allegedly taking money from two cashier drawers and fleeing on foot toward the Domingo Heights area.

The suspect is described as medium build, with plaited hair, and was wearing a facemask, a light blue long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans. Investigations continue.