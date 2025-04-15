Police investigate armed robbery, adult male arrested

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – On Monday April 14, 2025, shortly after 9:00 p.m., police responded to a shooting incident that

occurred at a business establishment on Pyfrom Road that left a 28-year-old male injured and hospitalized.

According to the preliminary report, the victim was inside the establishment when a lone gunman wearing a mask entered and began discharging gunshots in his direction. The victim was able to elude the gunman after being shot in the lower body. The culprit then exited the establishment and fled in an unknown direction, police said.

Emergency Medical Services personnel examined the victim and transported him to the hospital for medical attention, where he was last listed as stable.

Investigation into this matter continues.