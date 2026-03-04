Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate armed robbery

0
SHARES
86
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp
Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, a male employee was outside a business establishment on Montrose Avenue when he was approached by a masked man armed with a firearm. The suspect robbed the victim of his brown Nissan Cube, license plate DD2398, along with a quantity of cash and other personal belongings. The suspect then fled the scene, travelling west onto Oxford Avenue.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be made to CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture