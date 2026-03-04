Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred shortly after 6:00 a.m. on Tuesday, March 3, 2026.

According to preliminary reports, a male employee was outside a business establishment on Montrose Avenue when he was approached by a masked man armed with a firearm. The suspect robbed the victim of his brown Nissan Cube, license plate DD2398, along with a quantity of cash and other personal belongings. The suspect then fled the scene, travelling west onto Oxford Avenue.

Investigations are ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with the investigation to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be made to CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).