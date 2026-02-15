Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS-  Police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred in the area of Martin Close off Cowpen Road after a man and his female relative were attacked and robbed while attempting to purchase an item on Saturday evening.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, 14 February 2026, the male complainant, accompanied by a female relative, drove to the area to complete a transaction. Upon arrival, three masked men reportedly approached the vehicle, pulled the man out, and assaulted him with a firearm. The suspects then robbed him of $9,000 and other personal belongings before fleeing the scene in an unknown direction.

The victim sustained injuries and was later treated. Investigations into this matter are ongoing.

Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that could assist with this or any other investigation to come forward. Persons with relevant details are asked to call 911, 919, contact their nearest police station, or reach out to the Criminal Investigation Department. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).

