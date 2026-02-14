Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that occurred on Friday, February 13, 2026, on East Street.

According to preliminary reports, shortly before 4:00 p.m., the complainant informed officers that she and two other women travelled to a location on East Street to purchase a vehicle. Upon arrival, the two women exited the vehicle to complete the transaction, leaving the complainant seated inside a silver Chevrolet Cruze (licence plate #AX1447) parked outside a residence.

A short time later, a man who had been seen cleaning the yard when they arrived approached the vehicle, brandished a firearm, and demanded that the complainant exit the car. She complied. The suspect then drove away in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

The investigation continues.