Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an armed robbery incident on Wednesday, 1st September 2025, off East Street South.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly after 6:00 a.m., the male victim was on Cox Way when he was confronted by an unidentified male wearing a mask and armed with a firearm. The suspect allegedly discharged a shot before reportedly robbing the victim of personal belongings and fleeing from the scene in an unknown direction. The victim was not injured during this incident.

Police are appealing to members of the public for any information that may assist with these investigations. If you have relevant details, please contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991.

Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS @ 328-TIPS (8477).

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

