Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS — Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Friday, 29th August 2025, shortly before 9:00 p.m. in Masons Addition.

Preliminary reports indicate that the victim was confronted by three individuals, two males and a female, outside a business establishment. The males reportedly brandished firearms, one of which was a high-powered weapon. The suspects robbed the victim of a burgundy Nissan March before all three entered the vehicle and left the scene, travelling in a southern direction, then east on McCollough Corner towards Collins Avenue.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact 911, 919, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Furthermore, anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477).