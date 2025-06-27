Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police have launched an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on Thursday, June 26, 2025, at a business on Carmichael Road.

Preliminary reports indicate that shortly before 5:00 p.m., a man wearing a black hoodie and mask approached an employee, brandished a firearm, and demanded cash. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

Police are appealing to anyone with information to contact 911, 919, the nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 328-TIPS (8477).