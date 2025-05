NASSAU BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Monday, May 5, 2025, shortly after 4:00 p.m. at a residence on Haven Road.

According to the preliminary report, the victim was at home when an unknown male approached, produced a firearm, and demanded cash. The victim complied, and the suspect fled the scene in a black Toyota vehicle heading south, escaping with a considerable sum of money. The investigation is ongoing.