Police investigate armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in New Providence are investigating two armed robberies which unfolded between Tuesday April 22 and Wednesday April 23, 2025.

In the first incident, police launched an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday April 22, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m. at a financial institution on John F. Kennedy Drive.

According to the preliminary report, as the victim was performing a transaction, he was confronted by two unknown males, both armed with firearms, who robbed him of cash and other personal items.

The culprits then escaped in an unknown direction, police said.

The investigation continues.

In the second incident, police are actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday April 23, 2025, shortly after 1:00 a.m. at a residence on Fire Trail Road.

According to the preliminary report, as two females arrived at their rental residence on Fire Trail Road, they were accosted by two unknown males, one of them armed, who approached their vehicle, according to police.

The culprits robbed them of their rental 2015 Silver Nissan Cube L/P # SN7234 and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

In response, shortly thereafter, officers from the Southwestern Division recovered the vehicle in the Gamble Heights area.

The investigation continues.