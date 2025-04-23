Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Watch ILTV Live
Start Advertising
Sign in
Watch ILTV Live
Watch ILTV Live

Police investigate armed robberies

0
SHARES
55
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Whatsapp

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police in New Providence are investigating two armed robberies which unfolded between Tuesday April 22 and Wednesday April 23, 2025.

In the first incident, police launched an investigation into an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday April 22, 2025, shortly after 8:00 p.m. at a financial institution on John F. Kennedy Drive.

According to the preliminary report, as the victim was performing a transaction, he was confronted by two unknown males, both armed with firearms, who robbed him of cash and other personal items.

The culprits then escaped in an unknown direction, police said.

The investigation continues.

In the second incident, police are actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday April 23, 2025, shortly after 1:00 a.m. at a residence on Fire Trail Road.

According to the preliminary report, as two females arrived at their rental residence on Fire Trail Road, they were accosted by two unknown males, one of them armed, who approached their vehicle, according to police.

The culprits robbed them of their rental 2015 Silver Nissan Cube L/P # SN7234 and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

In response, shortly thereafter, officers from the Southwestern Division recovered the vehicle in the Gamble Heights area.

The investigation continues.

  • Trending
  • Comments
  • Latest
newsletter

Eyewitness News is The Bahamas #1 trusted source for local news. We deliver breaking news, analysis, and insights on business, finance, sports and politics. Reach thousands daily. Stay informed with Eyewitness News.

Latest News

EyeWitness News

EWNews Newsletter

Stay inform on The Bahamas news and events of the day. Be the first to know latest important news & events directly to your inbox.

By signing up, I agree to our TOS and Privacy Policy.

© 2024 Eye Witness News. All rights reserved. website Designer
Facebook-f Instagram Youtube X-twitter Linkedin

Add New Playlist

No Result
View All Result

Watch ILTV Live
Advertise With Us
2024 EWNews. All rights reserved.
Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?
Hide picture