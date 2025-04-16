Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are actively investigating an armed robbery that occurred on Tuesday April 16, 2025, on

the exterior of a business establishment on Carmichael Road.

The preliminary report revealed that, around 10:00 p.m., the victim stopped at the establishment in his vehicle m, a blue Toyota Passo L/P AQ9500, and was approached by a group of men asking for money.

One of the men approached the victim, took his keys from his car ignition and pointed a firearm in his direction, demanding that he exit the vehicle, police said.

The victim complied, and the lone male culprit sped off in the vehicle, followed by another male in a blue Chevrolet vehicle with no plates attached, authorities revealed.

Members of the public who may have any information about this incident or any other incidents should contact 919/911, the Criminal Investigations Department at 502-9991/2/3, or CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS.