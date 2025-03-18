Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an alleged armed robbery that took place on Monday, 17th March 2025, near the intersection of Baillou Hill and Robinson Roads.

Initial reports indicate that shortly after 9:00 a.m., the victim was walking when he was approached by an unknown male driving a silver Japanese-model vehicle. The suspect then brandished a firearm and stole the victim’s cellphone before fleeing the scene in the direction of Robinson Road, making good his escape.

Authorities are continuing their investigation into the incident.