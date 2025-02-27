Police investigate armed robbery

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police have confirmed that an investigation has been launched into an alleged armed robbery that occurred on Wednesday February 26, 2025, before 5:00 p.m.

Initial reports indicate that the victim was parked at a business establishment located in Southwestern New Providence; while stationary in her vehicle, two unknown males entered her vehicle without her consent, produced a firearm, and demanded she drive to a financial institution where they stole a sum of cash from her and fled the area, police said.

In response, Police have taken into custody a 36 year old male who is being questioned reference to this incident.