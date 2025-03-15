Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate armed robberies

Tags:

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating two separate armed robbery incidents that occurred in the capital.

The first incident took place on Friday, 14th March 2025, shortly before 11:00 p.m. An unknown male suspect, allegedly armed with a firearm, exited a white Japanese-model vehicle on Fleming Street, off Market Street, and confronted a pedestrian. The suspect stole a sum of cash before fleeing the scene in the vehicle in an unknown direction.

The second incident occurred on Saturday, 15th March 2025, shortly before 2:00 a.m., on Lobster Avenue, off Carmichael Road. The victim was seated inside a white 2013 Honda Fit when two unknown males approached. One of the suspects brandished a firearm and robbed the victim of the vehicle. The suspects then entered the stolen car and fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Police are actively investigating both incidents and are asking anyone with information to come forward.

