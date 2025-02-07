Watch ILTV Live
Police investigate armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are actively investigating two separate reports of alleged armed robberies that occurred on

Thursday February 6, 2025.

The first incident occurred after 1:00 p.m. in front of a business establishment on East Street near Wulff Road, police said.

Preliminary information suggests that a male, allegedly armed with a sharp object, confronted the victim and stole her personal belongings before fleeing the scene east on Wulff Road.

The second incident occurred on the exterior of a residence on Graham Drive just before 10:00 p.m., investigators revealed.

According to initial reports, the victim was returning to her vehicle, a brown Nissan Cube L/P #AS5067, when she was accosted by two (2) unknown males clad in dark clothing and one allegedly armed with a firearm. The culprits stole her vehicle and fled, travelling east on Graham Drive, authorities said.

Investigations continue into both matters.

