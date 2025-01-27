Police investigate armed robberies

NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Investigations are underway into two (2) separate alleged armed robberies that occurred in the vicinity of Mackey Street and Madeira Street on Sunday January 26, 2025.

The first incident took place before 12:00 p.m., police said.

According to initial reports, the victim was seated in a silver 2010 Hyundai Tucson outside a business establishment when two (2) males on a motorbike approached. One of the suspects entered the jeep, allegedly armed with a firearm, and ordered the victim to leave the vehicle before fleeing in the vehicle, followed by the second suspect on the motorbike.

Police later recovered the stolen vehicle on Second Street, Coconut Grove.

The second incident occurred after 7:00 p.m. and involved a similar scenario, authorities said.

According to preliminary reports, the victim was seated in a black Nissan Cube L/P #AK3650 when two (2) males on a motorbike approached. One suspect entered the car, allegedly armed with a firearm, and ordered the victim to exit before fleeing the scene, followed by the second suspect on the motorbike.

The vehicle left the scene traveling onto Mackey Street, then turning east onto Hillside Street, investigators said.