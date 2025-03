NASSAU, BAHAMAS – Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt of a 26-year-old female that took place at a residence on Fraser Allotment.

Police were alerted of the incident on Friday March 28, 2025, before 11:00 a.m.

According to initial reports, on Thursday March 27, 2025, after 6:30 p.m., the individual allegedly ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter medication. She was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment and further evaluation.