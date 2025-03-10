Police investigate alleged suicide attempt of 19-year-old female

NASSAU, BAHAMAS- Police are investigating an alleged suicide attempt involving a 19-year-old female that occurred at a residence on Quail Roost Ridge on Sunday, March 9, 2025.

According to initial reports, shortly after 11:00 p.m., the individual was found inside the home in a disoriented state. She is believed to have ingested a large quantity of over-the-counter medication along with alcohol. The woman was transported to the hospital by ambulance for medical treatment and further evaluation. Her condition is currently unknown.