Police investigate alleged suicide attempt in Guana Cay

GUANA CAY, ABACO — A 76-year-old man allegedly tried to kill himself in Guana Cay on Thursday.

According to police, the man had consumed a large quantity of prescription medication and appeared to be in distress shortly before 9pm.

He was transported to the Marsh Harbour Clinic for medical attention and later airlifted to New Providence for further medical help.

In a statement, Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said: “Police are appealing to members of the public to help those who may be in a crisis by paying special attention to the following warnings signs: feeling a sense of hopelessness, increase use of alcohol and drugs, engaging in reckless or, risky behaviors and/or sudden withdrawal or isolation from family and friends.”